807,789 Shares in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Bought by Pelham Capital Ltd.

Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 807,789 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,334,000. United Rentals accounts for about 12.4% of Pelham Capital Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Pelham Capital Ltd. owned about 1.12% of United Rentals at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in United Rentals by 404.4% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in United Rentals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 20,000 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total value of $4,744,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,245,901.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URI stock traded up $6.07 on Tuesday, hitting $261.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $267.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $239.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 34.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.96 EPS. Analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. OTR Global upgraded shares of United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.17.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

