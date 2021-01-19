8,188 Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Bought by Caliber Wealth Management LLC

Caliber Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,000. PayPal comprises 1.9% of Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of PayPal by 628.2% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $7.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $247.25. 366,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,184,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $249.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $228.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DZ Bank raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.61.

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total transaction of $1,820,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,335,775.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total value of $4,827,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 420,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,145,401.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,109 shares of company stock worth $17,452,089 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

