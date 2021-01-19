823 Shares in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Bought by Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 823 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in FedEx by 73.5% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 118 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its holdings in FedEx by 227.0% in the third quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 121 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on FDX shares. Cowen raised their price objective on FedEx from $290.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Argus raised their price objective on FedEx from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $350.00 target price on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on FedEx from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.00.

In related news, EVP Mark R. Allen sold 13,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.04, for a total transaction of $3,410,487.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,048,256.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 13,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.70, for a total value of $3,536,204.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,333.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDX traded down $1.62 on Tuesday, reaching $250.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,739,180. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $88.69 and a 12-month high of $305.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $66.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $272.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.67.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 11th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

