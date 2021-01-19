8,500 Shares in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Acquired by Apexium Financial LP

Apexium Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in TriMas by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in TriMas by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TriMas by 63.3% during the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 212,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,850,000 after purchasing an additional 82,450 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in TriMas during the third quarter worth $309,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in TriMas during the third quarter worth $12,739,000. 97.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.

Shares of TRS traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.69. The stock had a trading volume of 150,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,245. TriMas Co. has a 12 month low of $18.05 and a 12 month high of $35.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -22.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.32.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. TriMas had a positive return on equity of 10.24% and a negative net margin of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $199.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.69 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. TriMas’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that TriMas Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TriMas Profile

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty polymeric and steel closure products, including steel drum enclosures, plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, pharmaceutical, and household product markets; specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, and Stolz brands.

