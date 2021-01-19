944 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Acquired by Crescent Capital Consulting LLC

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 944 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,710,000. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.0% of Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the third quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 486 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. New Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the third quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 348 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 900 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 580 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,648.87.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded up $24.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3,128.51. The stock had a trading volume of 100,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,141,226. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3,185.02 and its 200 day moving average is $3,165.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 91.50, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $4.96. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,896,662.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total transaction of $6,401,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,873,200.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,927 shares of company stock valued at $46,256,596. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

