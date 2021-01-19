Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Position Lifted by Hendley & Co. Inc.

Hendley & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 32.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,836 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,842 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 4.6% of Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $11,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,721,656 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,799,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,801 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,371,069 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,761,133,000 after purchasing an additional 568,480 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,507,561 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $925,878,000 after purchasing an additional 121,985 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,156,120 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $778,801,000 after buying an additional 251,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,571,332 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $497,498,000 after buying an additional 347,494 shares during the period. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $513,871.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,695,366.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Funck sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total transaction of $9,069,130.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 265,550 shares in the company, valued at $28,899,806.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $1.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,055,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,141,572. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.51 billion, a PE ratio of 59.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $61.61 and a 12 month high of $115.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.72.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.82.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

