AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 70,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,889,000 after acquiring an additional 4,803 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 15,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $500,000. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in AbbVie by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 135,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,907,000 after acquiring an additional 8,320 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $1.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.18. The stock had a trading volume of 7,704,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,032,874. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $113.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $198.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.20.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.17%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,007,195. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total value of $22,437,795.52. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 308,884 shares of company stock valued at $30,552,196. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABBV has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $111.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.50.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.