AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Forte Capital LLC ADV

Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,731,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,673 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,175,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,652,000 after acquiring an additional 426,045 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,626,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,239,000 after acquiring an additional 37,011 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,238,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,243,000 after acquiring an additional 153,388 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,896,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,179,000 after acquiring an additional 66,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $111.62. 228,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,843,514. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.20. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $113.41. The company has a market cap of $197.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.17%.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total value of $22,437,795.52. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,655,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,007,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 308,884 shares of company stock valued at $30,552,196 in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Truist started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on AbbVie from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AbbVie from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

