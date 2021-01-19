AbCellera Biologics Inc.’s Quiet Period Will End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:ABCL)

AbCellera Biologics’ (NASDAQ:ABCL) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, January 20th. AbCellera Biologics had issued 24,150,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 11th. The total size of the offering was $483,000,000 based on an initial share price of $20.00. During AbCellera Biologics’ quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABCL. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.40.

NASDAQ:ABCL traded up $3.80 on Tuesday, reaching $48.21. 30,935 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,130,550. AbCellera Biologics has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $71.91.

