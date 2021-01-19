Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment Company Limited (FAP.TO) (TSE:FAP) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment Company Limited (FAP.TO) (TSE:FAP) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.023 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of TSE FAP remained flat at $C$3.33 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 8,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,292. The stock has a market cap of C$168.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.82. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment Company Limited has a one year low of C$2.51 and a one year high of C$3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.68, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.99.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment Company Limited is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of the Asia-Pacific region.

