Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st.

AGD stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.71. The company had a trading volume of 10,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,950. Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 1 year low of $5.22 and a 1 year high of $10.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.56.

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. It focuses on long-term growth of capital and seeks high current dividend income. The company was founded on May 11, 2006 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

