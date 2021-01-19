Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) Shares Down 4.5%

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) shares dropped 4.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $100.27 and last traded at $100.27. Approximately 19,051 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 237,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.95.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPLT. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 24.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 382,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,111,000 after acquiring an additional 75,591 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 21.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 21.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 37.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 7,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 23.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter.

