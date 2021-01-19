Abulaba Price Hits $0.0000 (AAA)

Abulaba (CURRENCY:AAA) traded 85.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. Abulaba has a market cap of $415.88 and approximately $2.00 worth of Abulaba was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Abulaba token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Abulaba has traded 85.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00057664 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.22 or 0.00537311 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005490 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00043745 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,468.54 or 0.03902057 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00012755 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00015542 BTC.

About Abulaba

Abulaba (AAA) is a token. Its genesis date was December 14th, 2017. Abulaba’s total supply is 397,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,090,818 tokens. Abulaba’s official Twitter account is @AbulabaCapital and its Facebook page is accessible here. Abulaba’s official website is abulaba.co.

Abulaba Token Trading

Abulaba can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abulaba directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abulaba should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Abulaba using one of the exchanges listed above.

