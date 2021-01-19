Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Lowered to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Truist raised their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. TheStreet lowered Acadia Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.78.

Shares of NYSE AKR traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.26. The company had a trading volume of 14,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,700. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.50, a PEG ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.38. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $26.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.33). Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 1.10%. On average, equities analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $4,120,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 522,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after buying an additional 211,076 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 270.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 174,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 127,162 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 39.7% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 397,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,177,000 after acquiring an additional 112,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $700,000. 99.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

