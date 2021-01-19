Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.50.

Several analysts have weighed in on AYI shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Acuity Brands from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Roth Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Acuity Brands from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Acuity Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th.

Shares of Acuity Brands stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $118.27. The stock had a trading volume of 17,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,759. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Acuity Brands has a 1 year low of $67.46 and a 1 year high of $129.07.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The electronics maker reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.31 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 7.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Acuity Brands will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 6.92%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 14.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,851,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $272,961,000 after buying an additional 355,500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 215,816 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $20,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 127,399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,197,000 after purchasing an additional 36,120 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $795,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,285 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

