Addenda Capital Inc. Buys 557,020 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Addenda Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 2,673.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 577,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 557,020 shares during the quarter. Wheaton Precious Metals comprises about 1.5% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Addenda Capital Inc. owned 0.13% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $24,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WPM. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the third quarter worth $44,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1,033.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. 59.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WPM traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.13. 102,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,124,790. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.66 and a fifty-two week high of $57.89. The stock has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.49, a P/E/G ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.38.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $307.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.00 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WPM. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt began coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.55.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

