Addenda Capital Inc. Grows Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 37.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,863 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $4,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 17,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Shares of PNC stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.00. 73,494 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,819,309. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.41 and a 52-week high of $162.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.39%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $120.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Stephens cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.78.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.