Addenda Capital Inc. Has $8.37 Million Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Addenda Capital Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,918 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 979 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $8,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Amphenol in the third quarter worth about $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Amphenol by 65.7% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 50.5% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 283 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 375 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 470 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on APH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Amphenol from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Amphenol in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.08.

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $1,762,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Zachary W. Raley sold 242,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.18, for a total transaction of $28,359,786.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,581 shares in the company, valued at $7,216,061.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 460,919 shares of company stock valued at $54,744,348 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APH traded up $0.71 on Tuesday, hitting $132.45. 28,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 845,704. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.70 and its 200 day moving average is $115.47. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $63.05 and a 52 week high of $137.18. The company has a market capitalization of $39.62 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electronics maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 31.02%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

