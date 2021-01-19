Addenda Capital Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Addenda Capital Inc. increased its stake in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 791,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,501 shares during the quarter. Fortis makes up about 2.0% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Addenda Capital Inc. owned 0.17% of Fortis worth $32,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortis by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortis in the 4th quarter valued at $2,632,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its position in shares of Fortis by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 42,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Fortis by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Fortis by 24.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 41,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 8,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FTS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Fortis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Fortis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.13.

Shares of NYSE:FTS traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.23. The company had a trading volume of 12,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,300. Fortis Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.59 and a 1-year high of $44.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 13.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fortis Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.379 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Fortis’s payout ratio is 80.73%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 429,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,143 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

