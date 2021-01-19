Addenda Capital Inc. Purchases 5,026 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Addenda Capital Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,026 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $10,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 142,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,388,000 after purchasing an additional 9,707 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 30,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,831,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Fullen Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth $721,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 145,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,994,000 after buying an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 142.6% during the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 27,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 16,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JPM. Bank of America raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. DA Davidson raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.90.

JPM stock traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $138.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 963,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,468,109. The stock has a market cap of $421.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $142.75.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

In related news, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total value of $230,335.38. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $333,359.67. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,386 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,813. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

