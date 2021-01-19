Addenda Capital Inc. Sells 202 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Addenda Capital Inc. reduced its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,338 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in Stryker by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYK traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $242.44. 23,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,236. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $124.54 and a twelve month high of $247.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $238.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.70. The company has a market capitalization of $91.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.57, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 30.51%.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $478,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,424,151.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total value of $1,163,050.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,697 shares of company stock valued at $4,168,737. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SYK. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Guggenheim began coverage on Stryker in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $253.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $222.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.92.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

