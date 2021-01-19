Addenda Capital Inc. Sells 93 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Addenda Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $3,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Moody’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 245.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the third quarter worth $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Moody’s by 59.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in Moody’s during the third quarter worth about $43,000. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moody's alerts:

In other news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total value of $11,944,933.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 270,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,851,530.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 16,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total transaction of $4,519,403.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,613,767.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,547 shares of company stock worth $28,845,276. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MCO shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Atlantic Securities raised Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Moody’s in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Moody’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.08.

Shares of NYSE MCO traded up $3.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $270.01. The company had a trading volume of 25,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,260. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.38. The company has a market capitalization of $50.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $164.19 and a one year high of $305.95.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.