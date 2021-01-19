ADT (NYSE:ADT) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ADT (NYSE:ADT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ADT Inc. provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses primarily in the United States and Canada. ADT Inc. is based in BOCA RATON, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of ADT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of ADT from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised ADT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of ADT from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.11.

Shares of NYSE:ADT traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $8.86. The company had a trading volume of 94,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,209,557. ADT has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $17.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.73.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The security and automation business reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.23). ADT had a negative net margin of 11.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ADT will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. ADT’s payout ratio is presently -155.56%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in ADT by 44.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,106 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 20,079 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of ADT in the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. Twinbeech Capital LP boosted its stake in ADT by 332.6% in the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 66,492 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 51,122 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in ADT by 307.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 107,903 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 81,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in ADT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. 95.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

