Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Sets New 1-Year High at $38.62

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.62 and last traded at $38.10, with a volume of 4028 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th.

The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.95, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.85.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $268.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.63 million. Adtalem Global Education had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a positive return on equity of 11.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATGE. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,114,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,780,000 after purchasing an additional 643,093 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 2,164.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,296,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,523 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the third quarter worth $18,470,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 2.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 650,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,254,000 after purchasing an additional 16,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 472,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,026,000 after purchasing an additional 198,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile (NYSE:ATGE)

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

