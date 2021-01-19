Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Purchased by Dfpg Investments LLC

Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,330 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2,944.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 10,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 10,569 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 277,666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $22,766,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,439 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,676,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $89.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,815,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,581,641. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.75 and a 12 month high of $99.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.90 and a 200 day moving average of $80.99. The company has a market capitalization of $107.58 billion, a PE ratio of 99.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMD. Truist started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $13.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $13,933,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,776,039 shares in the company, valued at $257,866,262.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $195,352.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129,538.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 197,106 shares of company stock valued at $17,820,093 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

