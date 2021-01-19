Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) (TSE:AAV) PT Raised to C$3.25 at Raymond James

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AAV. Tudor Pickering upgraded Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Tudor Pickering & Holt upgraded Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Friday, October 30th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$3.06.

Get Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) alerts:

TSE:AAV traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$2.11. The stock had a trading volume of 496,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,062. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.85 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.91. Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.98 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.72. The stock has a market cap of C$396.92 million and a P/E ratio of -1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.01, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) Company Profile

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.