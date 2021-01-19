Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Earns Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

ADYEY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Adyen in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a hold rating for the company. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Adyen in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adyen currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of ADYEY stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $43.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,130. Adyen has a fifty-two week low of $14.26 and a fifty-two week high of $48.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.30.

Adyen Company Profile

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform that integrates payments stack. The company provides gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels i.e. online, mobile, and in-store, as well as APIs.

