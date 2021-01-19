AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Price Target Raised to $69.00 at Citigroup

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $61.00 to $69.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ACM. Barclays lifted their price objective on AECOM from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on AECOM from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

ACM stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.88. 44,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 957,593. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61. AECOM has a 52-week low of $21.76 and a 52-week high of $55.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.67.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. AECOM had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a positive return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AECOM will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of AECOM during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AECOM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 8.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 702,597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,396,000 after purchasing an additional 52,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of AECOM during the 3rd quarter valued at $712,000. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

