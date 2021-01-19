Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Downgraded to Reduce at HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ANNSF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Aena S.M.E. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

ANNSF traded up $2.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $168.36. The company had a trading volume of 41 shares, compared to its average volume of 330. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.82. Aena S.M.E. has a 12-month low of $100.45 and a 12-month high of $189.35.

About Aena S.M.E.

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates, maintains, manages, and administers airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Colombia, Cuba, and internationally. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, and International segments. It also operates and manages commercial spaces in airport terminals and car parks network; and rents areas in airport terminals for stores, food and beverage outlets, and advertising.

