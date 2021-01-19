Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AQS.V) (CVE:AQS) Director Doug Janzen Purchases 130,000 Shares

Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AQS.V) (CVE:AQS) Director Doug Janzen purchased 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.12 per share, with a total value of C$15,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,326,300 shares in the company, valued at C$1,119,156.

Doug Janzen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 31st, Doug Janzen bought 100,000 shares of Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AQS.V) stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.11 per share, with a total value of C$11,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 29th, Doug Janzen purchased 100,000 shares of Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AQS.V) stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,100.00.

On Friday, October 30th, Doug Janzen bought 21,500 shares of Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AQS.V) stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,687.50.

On Tuesday, October 20th, Doug Janzen purchased 150,000 shares of Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AQS.V) stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.10 per share, with a total value of C$15,150.00.

Shares of AQS stock opened at C$0.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$16.23 million and a PE ratio of -6.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 383.77. Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.07 and a 52-week high of C$0.16.

About Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AQS.V)

Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes drugs in Canada. It focuses on various therapeutic areas, including neurology, ophthalmology, and transplantation. The company markets Vistita, an ophthalmology product to reduce elevated intraocular pressure in patients with open angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; Tacrolimus IR, an immunosuppressant for the treatment and prevention of acute rejection following organ transplantation; Evolve dry eye products for various symptoms involved with dry eye disease and blepharitis, including discomfort, stinging, burning, and dryness; and preservative free ophthalmic product.

