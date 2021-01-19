Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 40.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,660 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 1.2% of Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 95.0% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.1% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 151.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VFH traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.86. 12,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,100. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.65. Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $42.34 and a 12-month high of $78.18.

About Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VFH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.