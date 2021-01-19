Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 3.2% of Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Blankinship & Foster LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 12,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period.

VHT traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $234.58. 9,674 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,970. Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $138.11 and a 52-week high of $233.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $223.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.16.

About Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

