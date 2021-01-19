Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.23 Million Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Welltower in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. CX Institutional grew its position in Welltower by 121.7% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Welltower in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Welltower by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WELL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho downgraded shares of Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Welltower from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp raised shares of Welltower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.31.

In other Welltower news, Director Philip L. Hawkins bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.94 per share, for a total transaction of $105,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,642 shares in the company, valued at $351,627.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE WELL traded down $3.26 on Tuesday, hitting $60.99. The stock had a trading volume of 105,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,015,360. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.70 and a 200-day moving average of $58.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.27 and a 52-week high of $89.99.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

