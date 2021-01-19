Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Has $799,000 Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,706 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 11,927 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 47.0% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in CVS Health by 5.1% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in CVS Health by 3.1% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 5,956 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.93.

Shares of CVS traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.50. The stock had a trading volume of 272,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,988,399. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.44. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $52.04 and a one year high of $77.23. The firm has a market cap of $98.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.33. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $67.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,938,629.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,525,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,151 shares of company stock valued at $4,375,989. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

