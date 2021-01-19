Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Invests $284,000 in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,655 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. American Research & Management Co. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 225.0% during the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 237.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

SBUX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Starbucks from $103.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.88.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total value of $10,607,210.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $287,469.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 269,489 shares of company stock valued at $26,173,565 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.52. The company had a trading volume of 467,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,607,890. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $107.75. The stock has a market cap of $119.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.06, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.76.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.