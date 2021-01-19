Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Invests $385,000 in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,458 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,948,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,210,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,089 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,053,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,030,150,000 after buying an additional 370,673 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,055,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,623,767,000 after buying an additional 1,392,213 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,974,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $597,721,000 after buying an additional 26,750 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,330,580 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $468,377,000 after buying an additional 142,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GS. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $262.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $348.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $267.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.67.

NYSE:GS traded down $6.91 on Tuesday, hitting $294.10. The company had a trading volume of 358,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,790,690. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.85 and a 52 week high of $309.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $256.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.29.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $6.21. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.