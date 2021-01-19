Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Sells 731 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble comprises 1.5% of Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PG. First Command Bank increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 14,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 10,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 24,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,469,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 10,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PG. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Truist raised their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.08.

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 99,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total transaction of $14,271,143.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,491,648. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 51,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.94, for a total transaction of $7,413,868.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,456 shares in the company, valued at $10,356,860.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 663,635 shares of company stock worth $93,052,467 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PG stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 406,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,207,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $146.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

