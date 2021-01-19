Affymax, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AFFY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Affymax, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AFFY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 106,800 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the December 15th total of 87,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of AFFY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.11. 43,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,522. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.12. Affymax has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.26.

About Affymax

Affymax, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, it was developing drugs to enhance the treatment of serious and often life-threatening conditions in the United States. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in New York, New York.

