Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Given “Buy” Rating at B. Riley

B. Riley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) in a research report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. B. Riley currently has a $8.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

AGEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Agenus from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agenus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Agenus in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd.

Get Agenus alerts:

Shares of AGEN traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.49. 33,121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,567,768. Agenus has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $5.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.82.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $14.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agenus will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGEN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agenus by 32.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,795,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918,471 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agenus by 8.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,481,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,422 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Agenus in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,237,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Agenus by 117.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 924,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 498,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Agenus by 141.9% in the third quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 750,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 440,000 shares during the last quarter. 53.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Agenus

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers, manufactures, and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.