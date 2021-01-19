Aidos Kuneen (ADK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $55.75 Million

Aidos Kuneen (CURRENCY:ADK) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. Aidos Kuneen has a total market capitalization of $55.75 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of Aidos Kuneen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aidos Kuneen coin can currently be purchased for $2.23 or 0.00006031 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Aidos Kuneen has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36,980.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,396.09 or 0.03775218 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $158.94 or 0.00429797 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $525.03 or 0.01419763 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $210.10 or 0.00568125 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $159.07 or 0.00430146 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003613 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.53 or 0.00290762 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00021708 BTC.

Aidos Kuneen Profile

Aidos Kuneen (CRYPTO:ADK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the IMesh hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Aidos Kuneen’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins. Aidos Kuneen’s official website is aidoskuneen.com. Aidos Kuneen’s official Twitter account is @Aidos_kuneen and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aidos Kuneen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the IMesh algorithm, an innovative new distributed ledger which is based on a DAG (directed acyclic graph), in which every transaction directly verifies two other transactions and therefore confirms that they are valid and conform to the protocol’s rules. Aidos team focuses on privacy, decentralization and scalability without blockchain and fees. “

Buying and Selling Aidos Kuneen

