AirSwap (AST) Price Up 30.5% This Week

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. AirSwap has a market cap of $19.81 million and approximately $2.05 million worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, AirSwap has traded up 30.5% against the dollar. One AirSwap token can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000357 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get AirSwap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00057664 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $202.22 or 0.00537311 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005490 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00043745 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,468.54 or 0.03902057 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00012755 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00015542 BTC.

About AirSwap

AirSwap (CRYPTO:AST) is a token. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for AirSwap is medium.com/@airswap. AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. AirSwap’s official website is www.airswap.io.

Buying and Selling AirSwap

AirSwap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AirSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AirSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AirSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AirSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.