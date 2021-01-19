AJ Bell plc (AJB.L)’s (AJB) “Underperform” Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

AJ Bell plc (AJB.L) (LON:AJB)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating restated by Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 290 ($3.79) price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 36.96% from the company’s current price.

Shares of AJB stock traded up GBX 9.50 ($0.12) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 460 ($6.01). 783,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.93, a current ratio of 7.64 and a quick ratio of 7.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 441.30 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 430.17. The company has a market cap of £1.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.42. AJ Bell plc has a one year low of GBX 229 ($2.99) and a one year high of GBX 485.50 ($6.34).

In related news, insider Simon Turner sold 79,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 435 ($5.68), for a total transaction of £347,791.20 ($454,391.43). Also, insider Andrew James Bell sold 3,624,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 460 ($6.01), for a total transaction of £16,674,972.40 ($21,785,958.19). In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,756,991 shares of company stock worth $1,724,551,620.

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell Youinvest that includes the provision of proprietary investment content and investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and selected funds for execution-only retail customers.

