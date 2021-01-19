Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) Price Target Increased to $18.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) had its target price lifted by Craig Hallum from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akoustis Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akoustis Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Get Akoustis Technologies alerts:

Shares of AKTS stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.36. The company had a trading volume of 12,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,550. The stock has a market capitalization of $554.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.75. The company has a quick ratio of 9.34, a current ratio of 9.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Akoustis Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $14.24.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.08). Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 72.62% and a negative net margin of 2,077.27%. The firm had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.54 million. On average, research analysts predict that Akoustis Technologies will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $388,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,435,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,137,454.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total transaction of $93,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 260,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,495,108.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 220,667 shares of company stock worth $1,879,061. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKTS. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 247.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 111.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 449.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,097 shares during the period. 38.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.