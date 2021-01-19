Alcanna Inc. (CLIQ.TO) (TSE:CLIQ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $7.70

Alcanna Inc. (CLIQ.TO) (TSE:CLIQ)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$7.70 and last traded at C$7.16, with a volume of 184290 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$7.53.

Separately, CIBC upped their price target on Alcanna Inc. (CLIQ.TO) from C$6.75 to C$7.25 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 362.06. The firm has a market cap of C$287.95 million and a PE ratio of 14.70.

About Alcanna Inc. (CLIQ.TO) (TSE:CLIQ)

Alcanna Inc engages in the retail of wines, spirits, coolers, liqueurs, beers, cannabis, and specialty products in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Liquor Operations and Cannabis Operations. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 255 stores in Alberta, British Columbia, Alaska, and Connecticut under the Liquor Depot, Ace Liquor, Wine and Beyond, and Brown Jug brand names; and 22 cannabis retail locations under the Nova Cannabis brand in Alberta and Ontario.

