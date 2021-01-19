Alchemy Pay Price Tops $0.0037 on Top Exchanges (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. Alchemy Pay has a market capitalization of $4.51 million and approximately $2.61 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded up 20.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Alchemy Pay alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.50 or 0.00290416 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00079620 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00034657 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000293 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000654 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000059 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Coin Profile

Alchemy Pay (CRYPTO:ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,212,951,722 coins. The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS. The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

Alchemy Pay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

