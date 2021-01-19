Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Acquired by Sarasin & Partners LLP

Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,940 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $11,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,768,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $442,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,626 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,890,000. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter worth about $17,623,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter worth about $18,571,000. Finally, Vision Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,880,000. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

Shares of ARE traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,008,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,739. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $170.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.22 and a fifty-two week high of $179.79.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($1.20). The business had revenue of $545.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.55 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 29.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $1.09 dividend. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.64%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500Â® urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $29.2 billion as of September 30, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 47.4 million square feet ("SF").

Featured Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.