Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Research Coverage Started at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $4.00 target price on the mining company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AXU traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.67. 59,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,279,449. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.65. The stock has a market cap of $365.95 million, a P/E ratio of -20.54 and a beta of 0.94. Alexco Resource has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $3.50.

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.60 million for the quarter. Alexco Resource had a negative return on equity of 9.67% and a negative net margin of 257.11%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Triton Wealth Management PLLC purchased a new position in Alexco Resource in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexco Resource by 33.4% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 52,172 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 13,060 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Alexco Resource by 17.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,288,758 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $19,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,467 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexco Resource in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Alexco Resource by 272.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,328 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 94,561 shares during the period. 19.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 725 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, one quartz mining license and 50% of three quartz mining leases, and two crown grants 50% of three quartz mining leases covering an area of 233 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory.

