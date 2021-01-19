Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) is Congress Park Capital LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Congress Park Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for 4.3% of Congress Park Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $7,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BABA. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 22.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,139,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,285,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,388,891 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 47,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 122.1% in the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 5,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 4,024 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth about $269,000. 40.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BABA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Truist boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.00.

BABA traded up $5.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $249.40. The stock had a trading volume of 692,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,119,080. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $169.95 and a 1-year high of $319.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $248.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.94.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $16.28. The firm had revenue of $155.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $13.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

