All Sports (SOC) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.26 Million

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 19th. All Sports has a market capitalization of $4.50 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One All Sports token can now be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, All Sports has traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00058112 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.36 or 0.00538914 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000245 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005535 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00042607 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,406.83 or 0.03900850 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00013032 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00015827 BTC.

All Sports Profile

All Sports (CRYPTO:SOC) is a token. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 tokens. All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports.

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

Buying and Selling All Sports

All Sports can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade All Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase All Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

