Allen Capital Group LLC Buys 45,389 Shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 231,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,389 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF makes up 2.5% of Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Allen Capital Group LLC owned about 0.39% of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF worth $10,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRLN. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 9,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 26,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SRLN traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,188,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,218. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.78. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $36.01 and a twelve month high of $46.85.

